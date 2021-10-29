Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai talks about his close ties with late Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar

According to reports, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had shared a fairly close bond with Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar, who passed away on Friday due to cardiac arrest. He was 46.

Talking about how he felt over Puneet’s demise, Basavaraj said the news had caused him “deep sadness.” He also explained that he had planned to meet Puneet today to discuss the inauguration of the actor’s website on November 1. Basavaraj told media sources, “I had a word with Puneeth yesterday. I was supposed to meet him today. In fact, I was supposed to inaugurate his website on November 1, but fate had something else in store. This has caused me deep sadness (sic).”

As a way for people to bid their final goodbyes, Basavaraj said the actor’s mortal remains will be placed at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. He was quoted as saying to media sources, “The government will make all arrangements and his remains will be kept at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. All people should maintain peace (sic).”

The CM added that Puneeth’s last rites will be performed with full state honours at a place that will be decided by the actor’s family.

Basavaraj also took to Twitter to express his grief. “Shocked and deeply saddened as Karnataka’s most loved superstar #PuneetRajkumar is no longer with us. A huge personal loss and one that’s difficult to come to terms with. Praying the almighty gives the Rajkumar family and fans the strength to bear this loss. #OmShanti,” the CM wrote.

Puneeth had reportedly been working out at the gym when he collapsed suddenly and was rushed to the hospital. He was later admitted to Vikram Hospital and received treatment at the intensive care unit until the devastating news was confirmed.

Reports further said the actor would be donating his eyes. Incidentally, Puneeth’s father, Kannada thespian Dr Rajkumar too had donated his eyes.

Puneeth is the fifth and youngest child of Kannada thespian Dr Rajkumar. He is survived by his wife Ashwini Revanth, and daughters Drithi and Vanditha.