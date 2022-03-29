Varun Tej, Sakshi Vaidya team up for Praveen’s next

We had reported earlier that actor Varun Tej will be teaming up with director Praveen Sattaru for an action entertainer. The film, tentatively titled VT 12, was launched on Monday in the presence of the actor’s parents, Naga Babu and Padmaja, in Hyderabad.



Set in Europe, VT 12 has Sakshi Vaidya as the female lead. The principal photography will commence in the third week of April.“Praveen and his team will jet off to Europe for location recce on April 10. The film will entirely be shot in the picturesque locales of Europe. Varun will go for a makeover to play the part,” says a source close to Praveen.



VT 12 is being bankrolled by BVSN Prasad and Bapineedu under SVCC banner. Music of the film is by Mickey J Meyer. In addition to this film, Varun will also be seen in Ghani and F3. Praveen, on the other hand, is directing Nagarjuna Akkineni in an action thriller The Ghost. The film’s new schedule will commence later this week in Ooty.

