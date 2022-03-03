Varun Tej's Ghani to hit screens on April 8

Actor Varun Tej's upcoming film Ghani will hit screens on April 8. The sports drama was initally supposed to hit the screens on February 25, but it has been postponed to avert a clash with Pawan Kalyan-starrer Bheemla Nayak.



Production banner Renaissance Pictures shared the update about the film's new release date on their official Twitter handle.



Ghani is directed by debutant director Kiran Korrapati. The film has Varun essaying the role of a kickboxer, while Saiee Manjrekar plays his love interest. Notably, Varun went to the US and learned the basics of kickboxing under the supervision of 2008 Summer Olympics bronze medalist Tony Jeffries. That's not all, he had also roped in Neeraj Goyat, the WBC Asia Honorary Boxer of the year 2017 as his trainer, while Hollywood stuntman Larnell Stovall is on board as the action choreographer of the film.



Also featuring Jagapathi Babu, Upendra and Suniel Shetty, and Naveen Chandra, the film also has Tamannaah Bhatia in a special appearance in the item number Kodthe. Produced jointly by Allu Bobby and Sidhu Mudda, Ghani has music by S Thaman.