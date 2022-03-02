Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj gets a new release date; set to release on June 3 in theatres

After getting relief from Delhi High Court against the plea to change the title of Akshay Kumar’s movie Prithviraj, the actor announced the release date of the historical drama on his social media account. Prithviraj starring Akshay Kumar, Sonu Sood, Sanjay Dutt and Manushi Chhillar is all set to now release in theatres on June 3, 2022. Produced by Yash raj Films and directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Prithviraj was earlier scheduled to release in 2020, however it got delayed due to the pandemic. The film got another release date on June 10 but now the actor has announced the new date.

Akshay took to his social media handle to make the announcement. “Elated to announce that Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan's grand saga is arriving sooner on the big screen on 3rd June in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. @manushi_chhillar @duttsanjay @sonu_sood #DrChandraprakashDwivedi @yrf #YRF50 #Prithviraj3rdJune. (sic),” he captioned the post with a film poster.

Prithviraj also stars Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, Manav Vij and Lalit Tiwari and also marks Miss World 2017 Manushi’s debut in bollywood.

Based on the life of the Rajput king, the films will also be released in Tamil and Telugu. Ahead of Prithviraj, Akshay also has Bachchan Pandey. His upcoming releases also include Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan, Gorkha and OMG 2.