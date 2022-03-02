Aamir Khan left teary-eyed on watching Amitabh Bachchan’s Jhund, calls it one of his best films

Ahead of the release of actor Amitabh Bachchan’s highly anticipated film Jhund on March 4, the makers held a private screening that was attended by actor Aamir Khan. After watching the film, the actor was reportedly left teary-eyed and heaped praises on the team for delivering a good story.

In the video shared by T-Series on their YouTube channel, Aamir Khan can be seen wiping away his tears as he gives the film a standing ovation. Aamir is heard saying in the clip, “It has happened for the first time that a film has received a standing ovation during a private screening. I don’t have words to say. The way you have captured the emotions of girls and boys of India, it’s unbelievable. The way the children have worked is unbelievable (sic).”

He also praised the children who worked in the movie and called it “one of the greatest films” of Big B. “What a film. My God. Bohot hi behtareen film hai (It’s an excellent film) (sic),” Aamir Khan added.

“It’s very unique, I don’t know how you guys were able to make it. The spirit that you have captured doesn’t come from logic. The film breaks and undoes whatever we have learnt in the last 20-30 years. You have made a football of that (sic),” he said.

On Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir said, “What work he has done! He has done great films in his career. But this is one of his best films. One of his greatest films (sic).”

Jhund is pegged as a biographical sports drama based on the life of social worker Vijay Barse, who is the founder of NGO Slum Soccer. He inspired slum kids to form a football team. The film also stars Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru in crucial roles.

The film is helmed by Nagraj Manjule and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and others under the banner of T-Series, Tandav Films Entertainment Pvt Ltd, and Aatpat Films.