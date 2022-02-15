First look of Krithi Shetty from The Warriorr out

The makers of the upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual, The Warriorr, have unveiled the first look of the film's female lead Krithi Shetty today. The poster features Krithi riding a two-wheeler and it has been revealed that she essays a character named Whistle Mahalakshmi.

Directed by N Lingusamy, the film stars Ram Pothineni in the lead role. The first look poster of the actor, which was released last month revealed that he will be essaying a police officer in the film. The Warriorr also stars Aadhi Pinisetty and Akshara Gowda in prominent roles. The film will have cinematography by Sujith Vaassudev while Anbariv will be choreographing the action sequences.

With music by Devi Sri Prasad, the film is being produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi through his production house, Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner. Filming is underway and the makers are yet to lock a release date.