Vijay Deverakonda, Puri Jagannadh announce their next film together, and it’s a massive action drama!

Pan-Indian actor Vijay Deverakonda and ace director Puri Jagannadh announced their next venture, titled JGM, at an event in Mumbai today (March 29). The action drama entertainer will showcase Vijay in a never-seen-before role.

“I am supremely excited about JGM,. It’s one of the most striking and challenging scripts. The story is special and it will touch every Indian. I am honored to be a part of Puri’s dream project. Looking forward to working with Charmme and her team. My character in JGM is refreshing, which I haven’t done earlier and I am sure it will leave an impact on the audience (sic),” Vijay said at the event.

Produced by Charmme Kaur, Vamshi Paidipally, and Puri Jagannadh, JGM will be a pan-Indian film releasing in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. “I am extremely happy to unveil the announcement of our next project JGM. It feels great to collaborate again with Vijay and JGM is a strong narrative which is THE ultimate action entertainer (sic),” the director said.

The screenplay, dialogue and direction for the film has been done by Puri Jagannadh

The shoot for JGM will commence in April 2022 and will be shot across multiple international locations. The movie is set to release in cinemas on August 3, 2023 worldwide.