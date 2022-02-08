Puri Jagannadh confirms reuniting with Vijay Deverakonda for Jana Gana Mana

We had reported earlier that Puri Jagannadh is reuniting with Vijay Deverakonda in a pan-India action entertainer titled Jana Gana Mana. The director, on Sunday, confirmed the film and stated that it will go on floors soon. "We have completed the shooting of Liger and from today, let's begin Jana Gana Mana," said Puri in an audio message posted on Charmmee's Twitter handle.



Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions in association with Puri Connects, the film marks the debut of Janhvi Kapoor in Telugu. The film will go on floors in the USA soon and will be completed before the release of Liger. The story of Jana Gana Mana revolves around the crimes that shook our nation over the last few years.



Initially, Puri wanted to cast Mahesh Babu as the protagonist of the film, but things never materialised owing to the director's flop streak at the ticket window.



Grapevine is that Jana Gana Mana will have music by AR Rahman.