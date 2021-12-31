First glimpse of Vijay Deverakonda's Liger released 

The much-awaited glimpse of Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Liger Saala Crossbreed, a sports-action movie released on Friday, December 31. Liger's journey starts from the slums of Mumbai to becoming an MMA champion. The first glimpse video sets the stage for the story of an underdog fighter. The glimpse also begins with an MMA commentator introducing Vijay’s character. He says, “Introducing the boy from India, Slumdog of the streets of Mumbai, the chai waala, Liger.” The teaser also gives a sneak peek into Ramya Krishna and Ronit Roy characters. The 54-seconds video ends with Vijay surrounded by boxers - the setting perfect for a momentous action sequence.



The glimpse and the poster were shared by Vijay Deverakonda on his official social media handles. He wrote: “The First Glimpse. Out Now. #Liger #LigerFirstGlimpse.”



Check out the post here:



Liger is a Pan-Indian movie directed by Puri Jagannadh and is jointly bankrolled by Dharma Productions (Karan Johar) and Charmee Kaur and Puri (Puri Connects). The cast includes Ananya Panday as the female lead, Ali Basha, and Mike Tyson in an extended cameo appearance. The technical crew includes Vishnu Sharma for cinematography and Thailand-based Kecha.



The movie is slated to hit the big screen on August 25, 2022.



See the first glimpse of Liger here: