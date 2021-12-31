Manish Wadhwa on his negative role in his Tollywood debut Shyam Singha Roy
Revolving around the concept of reincarnation, the film was shot in Hyderabad on sets designed to replicate the streets and neighbourhoods of Kolkata
Actor Manish Wadhwa’s Tollywood debut Shyam Singha Roy stars Nani in a dual role along with Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian. Revolving around the concept of reincarnation, the film, directed by Rahul Sankrityan, was shot in Hyderabad on sets designed to replicate the streets and neighbourhoods of Kolkata. Manish, who is known for his roles Chanakya in Chandragupta Maurya, Gandharvasen in Padmaavat and Moropant in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, speaks to us about his debut down South, his passion for acting and love for south Indian food.
How did Shyam Singha Roy happen?
I got a call from the production house about the role, which required me to shoot for 15 days with a gap in between. I came to Hyderabad to meet the director — Rahul Sankrityan — after which I got the very important yet negative role of a pandit named Mahant.
What was your experience on set?
I loved every bit of it. It was my dream to work in Tollywood. People here are so disciplined and professional. From the spot boy to the director, everyone is so easy to gel with. They are very humble and hardworking. All have huge respect for their work.
They made me so comfortable on the set. They were always there to help me out with my dialogue delivery and diction in Telugu.
Did you face any challenges while shooting for the film?
The only challenge I faced was before I came on board. It took me a day to say ‘ yes’ to the role as the role was out and out negative. When Rahul did the narration, I couldn’t digest it.
What did you love the most about Hyderabad?
It’s a great city to work — creatively and financially. I especially love the food we used to get on the set: rasam, sambar and curd rice. I also love the local biryani.
Apart from acting, what other interests do you have?
I only know acting from childhood. My whole world revolves around it, be it theatre or films. Apart from acting, I enjoy watching movies and cricket.
Future plans.
Right now, I am only focusing on Shyam Singha Roy and nothing else. Although while filming for it, I got a call for another movie in Tollywood. I can’t wait to be back in Hyderabad for work.
