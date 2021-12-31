Manish Wadhwa on his negative role in his Tollywood debut Shyam Singha Roy

Actor Manish Wadhwa’s Tollywood debutstars Nani in a dual role along with Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian. Revolving around the concept of reincarnation, the film, directed by Rahul Sankrityan, was shot in Hyderabad on sets designed to replicate the streets and neighbourhoods of Kolkata. Manish, who is known for his roles Chanakya in Chandragupta Maurya, Gandharvasen inand Moropant in, speaks to us about his debut down South, his passion for acting and love for south Indian food.I got a call from the production house about the role, which required me to shoot for 15 days with a gap in between. I came to Hyderabad to meet the director — Rahul Sankrityan — after which I got the very important yet negative role of a pandit named Mahant.I loved every bit of it. It was my dream to work in Tollywood. People here are so disciplined and professional. From the spot boy to the director, everyone is so easy to gel with. They are very humble and hardworking. All have huge respect for their work.