Daisy Shah talks about her upcoming thriller Mystery of Tattoo

Actress Daisy Shah who is known for her Bollywood movies Jai Ho, Hate Story 3 and Race 3 will be the main protagonist in her upcoming release, Mystery of Tattoo. The thriller film which stars Arjun Rampal and Ameesha Patel in pivotal roles is helmed by directors Kalaiarari Sathappa and Ganesh Mahadevan.

Talking about her role and how she got on board, Daisy says, “I will be playing the role of an art therapist. The role required me to have an open mind and to see things from a different perspective. The co-producer of the film is a friend and it was she who approached me for the role of the protagonist.” Art therapy is an established mental health profession that uses the creative process of art-making to improve and enhance the physical, mental and emotional well-being of people of all ages. Sharing more about the challenging role and the experience of shooting in London, she says, “It was an amazing experience working with the team. The entire crew was from South India and they would mainly converse in Tamil. Initially, it was a bit difficult to get a hang of it, but no language barrier could ruin our hard work. The director and the crew are so humble and hardworking. I learned so much from them.”

For the uninitiated, Daisy didn’t want to be an actress in her childhood. She wanted to be an air hostess or an IAS officer. It was her father’s dream that she become an actor. “I had never planned to be an actor. For me, whatever I plan doesn’t happen, so when I got acting opportunities, I felt perhaps I am destined to take it up,” explains the actor who has a few projects in the pipeline that will go on the floor in March 2022.

