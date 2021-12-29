Samantha Ruth Prabhu turns Nurse for Yashoda

We had earlier reported that Samantha Ruth Prabhu is headlining a pan-Indian film, titled Yashoda. According to a well-placed source, Sam plays the role of a nurse and the team has recently shot a few scenes on her in a specially erected hospital set at Ramanaidu Studios, Nanakramguda. "Major portion of the film will be shot in this set. Samantha is thrilled to have a role written for her. She feels that this character is both challenging and unique for her," says a source.



The film also features Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in a prominent role. "Varu's character has been positioned on equal footing with Samantha's role," the source adds. Directed by Hari and Harish, the next schedule of Yashoda will begin in January. The film will release simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi during summer 2022. The technical team includes Mani Sharma and M Sukumar as the music composer and cinematographer respectively.