Anjali, Thiru and Krishna team up for Jhansi

Actor Krishna, who turned producer with the web series High Priestess, is bankrolling a new series under his Tribal Horse Entertainment banner. Titled Jhansi, the series stars Anjali as the lead with Thiru as the director. The new series will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.



Speaking about the series, Krishna says, "Jhansi is an action revenge drama. The series will be ten episodes long with each one about forty minutes long. Ganesh Karthik wrote the show and approached me in 2019. We worked on the script for more than a year and a half after which we reached out to Disney+ Hotstar who greenlit the project."



The actor-turned-producer wanted to rope in an experienced director because the story demands the series to be made on a large scale. "My choice was Thiru because his execution-style is brilliant. We wanted an actor who would do action and at the same time, someone who isn't over-exposed in the OTT market. I gave Anjali a 30-minute narration and she loved it."



Jhansi is made in Telugu and will be dubbed in seven regional languages including Tamil. The series has been shot in Hyderabad, Munnar and Goa, and seventy percent of the shooting has been completed. Also starring Mumaith Khan, Kalyan Master, Raj Arjun, Sharanya R and Samyuktha, the series is shot by cinematographer Arvind (Pandigai) while Yanick Ben, who worked in Family Man, has been roped in as the action choreographer. The series is expected to stream from the third quarter of 2022.