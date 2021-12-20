Hip Hop Tamizha Aadhi's Anbarivu to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar

Hip Hop Tamizha Aadhi's upcoming family entertainer Anbarivu will skip theatrical release and premiere on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. An official premiere date is yet to be announced.

The news was announced by the actor on his official Twitter handle.

Anbarivu, a double-action entertainer, has a script written by Pon Parthiban. Debutant Aswin Raam is directing the film, while Sathya Jothi Films is producing.

The cast also includes Nepoleon, Sai Kumar, Shivani Rajashekar, Sangeetha Krish, Urvashi, Marimuthu, Dheena, Vidaarth, Kashmira, and Asha Sharath among others in important roles.

The music of Anbarivu will be composed by Hip Hop Tamizha. Madhesh Manickam will handle the cinematography, while Pradeep E Raghav is the editor.