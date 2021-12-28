Akhil Akkineni bulks up for Agent

Akhil Akkineni has bid adieu to his chocolate boy looks and has gone for an extreme makeover for his upcoming spy-thriller Agent. The Hello actor teased the fans with an all-new bulked-up look on Instagram on Monday.



Flaunting his toned biceps, Akhil hints at what's in store for him in 2022. "There is a storm coming. I can feel it #2022 (sic)," he captioned the image.



Within minutes, Akhil's new look has gone viral, getting more than 237,000 likes. That's not all, reactions have also poured in from his fans as well as industry colleagues.

Directed by Surender Reddy, Agent showcases Akhil in a quintessential spy avatar and both, his character and the film's story are loosely inspired by the popular American action thriller franchise, The Bourne Series.



Also starring Sakshi Vaidya, Mammootty and Ravi Kishan, Agent went on floors earlier in July and the next schedule will commence in January.