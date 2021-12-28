These 14 Bollywood actors ruled the hearts of cinema lovers in 2021

Although 2021 was an incredibly challenging year for Bollywood with the continuous lockdowns, the only silver lining was that the audience got to see some incredible movies and unforgettable performances even if it was on their smartphone or TV screens. We take a look at

Kartik Aaryan in Dhamaka – With his boyish charm, humor, and relatability Kartik Aaryan had already won hearts in the romantic-comedy genre but made a surprising turn this year with Dhamaka. The talented actor proved his versatility in the hard-hitting drama and introduced audiences to a whole new side of his acting prowess. He delivered not only his career-best performance but also one of the best performances of the year.

Kriti Sanon in Mimi – Truly the best performer of the year, Kriti Sanon, took on the role of a surrogate mother this early in her career; a bold risk that paid off and how! The young superstar not only shouldered the film and had the critics and audiences raving about her performance in Mimi, but also shouldered a sensitive concept of surrogacy. The film did for her what Raazi did for Alia Bhatt and Piku did for Deepika Padukone, truly put her on the map as a talent to reckon with!

Vicky Kaushal in Udham - Making us believe that there's a revolutionary lying within all of us, Vicky Kaushal gave us another composed, mature yet riveting performance in Udham. The actor pulled off this patriotic, exquisite and gritty film with elan.

Tara Sutaria in Tadap - If there was one name who captivated us with her sheer screen presence, it was Tara Sutaria. The young actress completely justified her role in a mainstream commercial film like Tadap, a natural whom you just can't take your eyes off!

Nushrratt Bharuccha in Chhorii – It’s been quite the year for Nushrratt Bharuccha first with Ajeeb Daastans for which she was nominated in the Best Actress category in the Asian Content Awards at the Busan International Film Festival and then with Chhorii. The film was a turning point in her career as she stepped out of her comfort zone and shouldered the film with a significant message. Chhorii made many realize that it was high time we start recognising Nushrratt as a proficient actor. Not to forget what a fabulous performance she delivered in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Vidya Balan in Sherni - Constantly at odds with entrenched patriarchy, Vidya Balan in Sherni fights tooth and nail to fight for what she believes in. The actress stood out and made an impact minus the theatrics, even in the haunting silences.

Fatima Sana Shaikh in Ajeeb Daastans – Fatima has always been a versatile actor but her nuanced portrayal in the anthology Ajeeb Daastans only went on to cement her position as one of the finest actors in the country. The actress made an impact even in silent pauses and was lauded for another great performance.

Abhishek Banerjee in Ajeeb Daastans, Ankahi Kahaniyaa, and Rashmi Rocket – Abhishek Banerjee was celebrated on the OTT platform for Ajeeb Daastans and Ankahi Kahaniyaa and later with Rashmi Rocket in an empowering role. The actor is already being hailed as a younger Pankaj Tripathi, a huge compliment might we add!

Sohum Shah in Maharani - Tumbbad fame actor Sohum Shah stepped into the shoes of a politician Bhima Bharti in Maharani, a powerful yet extremely complex character. What was interesting was that he gave a non-conventional performance of a character based on Lalu Prasad Yadav. Sohum proved that one doesn't need to emulate Bihari mannerism or diction, and can still pull off a powerful performance in an original style.

Vijay Varma in Ok Computer - Vijay Varma essayed the role of a cyber-cell officer, Sajjan Kundu, an “angry young geek” in Anand Gandhi presented sci-fi satire. After his breakout performance in the 2019 film Gully Boy, he earlier impressed audiences with web series like A Suitable Boy, She and Mirzapur 2.

Adarsh Gourav in The White Tiger - The White Tiger was Adarsh Gourav's key to the world of cinema. He was conferred with IMDB's Breakout STARmeter Award for the film and it bagged him the drama series 'Extrapolations' where he shares the screen with the legendary Meryl Streep and David Schwimmer among others.

Farhan Akhtar in Toofaan - The force behind Toofaan, Farhan Akhtar, nailed everything from the boxing sequences to the emotional scenes that needed vulnerability. The actor went right down to the skin of the character and underwent a physical transformation for the role; to not just play Toofaan but become Toofaan.

Manoj Bajpayee in The Family Man 2 - Like most of his cinematic endeavours, Manoj Bajpayee outshined the rest in The Family Man 2. The actor had audiences hooked to the screen in the fast-paced and humorous series. Formidable and magnetic, Manoj Bajpayee keeps to his title of being one of the finest actors of all time!

Kay Kay Menon in Special Ops 1.5 - Kay Kay Menon delivered another top-notch performance in Special Ops 1.5. The actor knocked it out of the park as he wades his way through murky politics, red-tapism and delivers poker-faced remarks in his signature swag.