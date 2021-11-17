Mike Tyson joins the sets of Liger

We had previously reported that actor and former boxer Mike Tyson will be a part of the upcoming sports film, Liger. The team has now begun filming the final schedule in the US, where Tyson has joined them. Liger’s lead actor Vijay Deverakonda took to Twitter to share a picture with Tyson, and wrote, “This man is love. Every moment I am making memories. And this one will forever be special. Liger vs the legend. When I came face to face with Mike Tyson.”

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger stars Ananya Panday as the female lead and features Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy in prominent roles. Presented by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Liger will release simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. The release date of the film is yet to be finalised.