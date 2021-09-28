Mike Tyson to make a cameo in Vijay Deverakonda's Liger

Former professional boxer Mike Tyson has been roped in for a cameo in Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming pan-Indian martial arts drama Liger. Interestingly, the film marks the first appearance of Mike Tyson in the Indian cinema.

According to a source, Tyson will make an appearance during the pre-climax of the film. "Mike Tyson's character will arrive at a crucial point ahead of the climax and his role will change the course of the film. He will join the shoot in Goa soon," informs a source close to the development.

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger features Vijay Deverakonda as a MMA fighter and the actor trained extensively in cage fights and other full-contact combat sports in Thailand for the film.

The film also features Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy and Makrand Deshpande in prominent roles. The new schedule of Liger was recently commenced in Goa and the team is filming crucial action scenes involving Vijay Deverakonda in the fighting ring.

Presented by Karan Johar, Liger will release simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. The release date of the film is yet to be finalised.