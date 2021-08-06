From Vijay Deverakonda, Pranitha Subhash to Vijay Sethupathi, these 9 South Indian filmstars are set to take Bollywood by storm!

Regional cinema is known to churn out some of the best films and also gives a platform to some of the best talent in Indian cinema. The trend of actors doing crossovers into other languages has picked up great momentum in past years, including Hindi film actors doing regional language films and vice versa. In recent times and in coming months, there’s a plethora of talent from across language cinemas who recently have or will be making their debut in Hindi films and shows.

Shalini Pandey

Shalini Pandey after impressing with her amazing performance in Arjun Reddy opposite Vijay Deverakonda, the actress is now all geared up to make her debut in Bollywood. She is cast as actor Ranveer Singh's heroine in the upcoming movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar which is produced by Maneesh Sharma of YRF Production and is being directed by Divyang Thakkar.

Wamiqa Gabbi

After garnering appreciation and love in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Punjabi films, Wamiqa Gabbi has taken Bollywood by storm with her OTT debut series Grahan. Wamiqa is lauded for her brilliant performance without losing the serenity and innocence of her character in the series. According to industry sources, Wamiqa is set to play young Sivagami in the magnum opus and the third installment by Rajamouli Baahubali: Before the Beginning. It was also reported that she replaced Mrunal Thakur to play the lead part. Her next will be a series, Mai, with Sakshi Tanwar on Netflix.

Rashmika Mandanna

This actress is set to storm Bollywood with multiple projects in the pipeline. Rashmika Mandanna has been part of several Telugu and Kannada blockbuster movies working with some of the top actors from the region. She is now paired opposite Siddharth Malhotra in Mission Majnu produced by RSVP and directed by Shantanu Bagchi. The buzz is also that she is going to be part of Good-Bye co-starring megastar Amitabh Bachchan that is produced by Balaji Telefilms and directed by Vikas Bahl.

Pranitha Subhash

Pranitha who predominantly appears in Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil language films, is now set to make her Bollywood debut. She will be seen sharing screen space with a stellar cast including Ajay Devgan, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Ammy Virk amongst many others in war film Bhuj: The Pride of India set to release soon on Disney+ Hotstar. The southern actress was also part of Hungama 2.

Vijay Devarakonda

The original Kabir Singh aka Arjun Reddy aka Vijay Devarakonda after predominantly working in Telugu cinema as an actor and producer is now set to make his debut in Bollywood in the romantic sports action film Liger opposite Ananya Pandey. The young heartthrob will be seen playing like a boxer for which he has tremendously worked to have an athletic body. Coincidentally it also marks Ananya's debut in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam cinema. The film is produced by Karan Johar.

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas after gaining massive success in Telugu films, son of producer Bellamkonda Suresh is now looking forward to his big-ticket in Bollywood with the remake of S S Rajamouli’s 2005 movie Chhatrapati. The Hindi version will be directed by filmmaker V V Vinayak and produced by Jayantilal Gada’s Pen Studios. The Telugu version starred Prabhas as the Chhatrapati.

Vijay Sethupathi

One of the finest actors in current times from the south film industry including Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, actor, producer, lyricist, dialogue writer Vijay Sethupathi is all set to mark his Bollywood debut with the film Mumbaikar alongside Vikrant Massey, Sanjay Mishra, Ranvir Shorey, Sachin Khedekar, Tanya Maniktala amongst others. Referred to by fans and media as "Makkal Selvan", meaning "People's Treasure" it will be a treat to see the superstar mouthing Hindi dialogues in his unique style. The film Mumbaikar is the remake of 2017 Lokesh Kanagaraj's Maanagaram and is helmed by Riya Shibu and directed by Santosh Sivan.

Samantha Akkineni

She is one of the finest actresses down south Samantha Akkineni made a very impressive debut this year with the series Family Man 2 alongside Manoj Bajpayee on Amazon Prime Video. She was praised both by the critics and by the audience for playing the role of an antagonist. Samantha who already established her career in the Telugu and Tamil film industries is looking for a good script to make her Hindi film debut.

Jiiva

Amar Choudary popularly known as Jiiva is an actor and producer in several super hit films in Tamil cinema. After establishing himself as one of the successful actors down south Jiiva is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the much-awaited magnum opus film 83. Jiiva will be seen portraying the character of real-life cricketing hero Kris Srikkanth onscreen. 83 is a biographical sports film based on the real-life sporting event when India won the cricket World Cup in 1983 under the captaincy of the legendary Kapil Dev. The film is directed by Kabir Khan, produced by Deepika Padukone and Sajid Nadiadwala. Ranveer Singh is playing Kapil Dev.



