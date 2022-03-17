Nivetha Pethuraj to star in Mega 154

Actor Nivetha Pethuraj has been roped in to play the female lead opposite Ravi Teja in Mega 154. Starring Chiranjeevi, the action entertainer is directed by KS Ravindra (Bobby) and also has Shruti Haasan as the leading lady.



"Bobby is impressed with the work of Nivetha in her earlier films and has offered her a crucial role opposite Ravi Teja. He felt that she would make a fresh pairing with Ravi Teja as it would be their first movie together," says a source close to the development.



Although Nivetha forayed into Telugu in 2017, Mega 154 is her first film with a big star and this project is expected to be her ticket to the big league.



While Ravi Teja is expected to start shooting for the film in April, Nivetha will join the sets in the next schedule.



Grapevine is that Ravi Teja will be seen as Chiru's brother in the film. It may be recalled that the duo had played brothers in Annayya (2000).



Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film, tentatively titled Waltair Veerayya, is set in the backdrop of Sri Lanka and has music by S Thaman.



Besides Mega 154 , Nivetha will also be seen in Virata Parvam, Blood Mary, and Das Ka Dhumki.