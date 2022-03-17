Anirudh Ravichander for Vijay Deverakonda's next?

Renowned music composer Anirudh Ravichander may be roped in for Vijay Deverakonda's yet-untitled film with Shiva Nirvana.



"The makers have initiated talks with Anirudh, and it may take a week or two to get some clarity on his inclusion," says a source. To be bankrolled by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film is expected to go on floors in the second half of this year.



Reports have also emerged that Anirudh is also the front runner to compose music for Ram Charan's upcoming film with Gowtham Tinnanuri.



Incidentally, Gowtam and Anirudh have collaborated for Nani-starrer Jersey and if everything falls into place, this untitled film will mark their second collaboration.



Anirudh is currently awaiting the release of Beast. He is also committed to working in Bharateeyudu 2 and Rajinikanth's untitled film with Sun Pictures.