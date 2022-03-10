Vishwak Sen, Nivetha Pethuraj to reunite in Das Ka Dhumki

Actors Vishwak Sen and Nivetha Pethuraj are teaming up with their Paagal director Naressh Kuppili for a comedy thriller titled Das Ka Dhumki. The film was launched on Wednesday at Ramanaidu Studios. Sharing the title poster of the film, Vishwak Sen took to social media and posted, "KHEL SHURuuu. Paagal combo is back. #daskadhumki (sic)." Elated to be a part of this film, Nivetha wrote, "Very happy to be starting my next (sic)."

Produced by Karate Raju under Vanmaye Creations and Vishwaksen Creations, Das Ka Dhumki has Bezawada Prasanna Kumar writing the story and dialogues. The principal photography will commence on March 14 in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, Vishwak is awaiting the release of Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam, while his other films, including Gaami, October 31 Ladies Night, and Ori Devudu are in the last leg of post-production. On the other hand, Nivetha's upcoming film Virata Parvam is gearing up for release during late summer.