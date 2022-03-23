Chiru 156 to go on floors in July

We had reported earlier that Chiranjeevi and director Venky Kudumula are coming together for a new film tentatively called Chiru 156. The latest update is that the film is billed to be a thought-provoking drama that addresses a pertinent issue in present-day society.



"Venky has conceived a script that is tailored for Chiru. The 66-year-old actor will be seen in the powerful role of that of a people's man. Besides entertainment, the film also conveys a social message and the team is planning to launch it in June," says a source.



Produced by DVV Danayya, Chiru 156 will start production in July. The female lead and other cast and crew of the film are yet to be finalised.



Chiru will next be seen in Godfather and Meher Ramesh's upcoming directorial Bholaa Shankar. He also has Waltair Veerayya in the last leg of pre-production.