It's official: Venkat Prabhu to debut in Telugu with Naga Chaitanya film

Filmmaker Venkat Prabhu, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Manmadha Leelai, confirmed that his next project will be in Telugu. Headlined by Naga Chaitanya, this film will mark Venkat's direct debut in Telugu cinema.



Speculations about the project have been rife for some time now, with some reports claiming that actor Pooja Hegde will be playing the female lead. However, Venkat says that other cast details are yet to be confirmed. "There are other actors who will be joining Naga Chaitanya, however, none of that is confirmed yet. It will be a direct Telugu film," said the director.



Venkat has also revealed that he is planning to remake Maanaadu as a Telugu-Hindi bilingual. No other details about the project are available now.



Manmadha Leelai, which stars Ashok Selvan, Samyuktha Hegde, Riya Suman, and Smruthi Venkat will hit theatres on April 1.



Meanwhile, Chaitanya, whose last release was Bangarraju, is currently shooting for his maiden web series Dootha. His maiden Hindi film, Laal Singh Chaddha, headlined by Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, is slated for release on August 11. The Love Story-actor also has Thank You, and an untitled film directed by Rahul Sankrityan in the pipeline.