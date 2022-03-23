Oscars 2022: When and where to watch the 94th Academy Awards in India

The 94th Academy Awards, more commonly known as the Oscars, is all set to make a comeback to the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. After having the ceremony take place virtually over the last two years, this March 27 all the presenters and celebrities will be back in attendance.



The Power of the Dog topped the list by bagging nominations under a whopping 12 categories including Best Picture, Best Music (Original Score), and Best Actor in a Leading Role. This was followed by Dune, which was nominated under 10 categories, including Best Picture and Best Music (Original Score).



Other films that were nominated under multiple categories include Belfast, West Side Story, and King Richard.

Actors who were nominated for their remarkable performances include Benedict Cumberbatch for The Power of the Dog, Andrew Garfield for Tick, Tick … Boom!, Will Smith for King Richard, Olivia Colman for The Lost Daughter, Nicole Kidman for Being the Ricardos, and Kristen Stewart for Spencer.



The Indian documentary feature Writing with Fire has secured a nomination in the Best Documentary Feature category. Directed by Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh, the documentary chronicles the journey of Khabar Lahariya, India’s only newspaper run by Dalit women.



So, where could one watch the Oscar awards ceremony from India?



Catch the show live on March 28 at 5.30 am on Star World and Star Movies if you’re watching it on television. You could also watch the event on the Academy Awards’ official YouTube channel at 5.30 am on the same day.