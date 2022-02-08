Oscar nominations 2022: Beyonce gets her first nomination with King Richard song 'Be Alive'

Music sensation Beyonce has gotten her first Oscar nomination with the track Be Alive from King Richard, under the category of Best Original Song.

The song, which plays during the film’s end credits and is accompanied by old footage of the real Williams family, features inspirational lyrics that share the journey the Williams sisters have undergone in the field of tennis.

King Richard is a film about Venus and Serena Williams’s father Richard, starring Will Smith in the titular role. The film is also produced by the actor.

The others to be nominated in the Best Original Song category include Billie Eilish for No Time To Die, Lin-Manuel Miranda for Dos Oruguitas from Encanto, Van Morrison for Joy from Belfast, Diane Warren for Somehow You Do from Four Good Days.

Since the nominations, fans of the pop star have poured congratulatory messages on social media. One of Beyonce’s earlier songs, Spirit for Lion King was shortlisted for the Academy Awards in 2020. However, it did not make it into the nominations.

The 40-year-old singer is also a female artiste with the most number of Grammy wins.