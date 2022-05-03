Jagapathi Babu to debut in Hindi with Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

After proving his prowess down South, Jagapathi Babu is now Bollywood bound. He is soon going to make his Hindi film debut with Salman Khan-starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali (KEKD) and will be seen playing the notorious villain in the family drama.

"Salman was fond of Jagapathi Babu's recent performances in Telugu and has offered the negative role in KEKD. The duo was supposed to work for Dabangg 3, but things never worked out and finally, they will be locking horns in the Farhad Samji directorial," says a source.

The principal photography of the film will begin on May 12. However, Jagapathi Babu will join the sets only in June. "Jagapathi Babu has allocated a little over 25 days for the film and will be joining Salman and the team in the second schedule that is expected to commence from June 19 either in Rajahmundry or Hyderabad. It is then followed by a month-long schedule in the last week of September," the source adds.

Produced by Salman Khan Films, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is the story of three brothers, with Salman playing the eldest of all. The film is rumoured to be a remake of Ajith Kumar's 2014 Tamil film Veeram and also has Venkatesh, Aayush Sharma and Pooja Hegde in prominent roles.