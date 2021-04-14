Director S Shankar’s smashing hit, the Tamil film Anniyan (stranger), will be made in Hindi.

Sixteen years after the release of the Tamil version, Shankar announced on Wednesday that he will be bringing back the ‘larger-than-life cinematic experience’ with Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh in the official adaptation of Anniyan.

Shankar took to Instagram and wrote, “In this moment, no one will be happier than me, bringing back the larger than life cinematic experience with @ranveersingh in the official adaptation of cult blockbuster Anniyan.”

The director also tagged production house Pen India Ltd and Jayantilal Gada, who is the chairman and founder of the production firm.

Ranveer too shared the news on Instagram with the caption, “Proudly announcing my collaboration with the pioneering visionary of Indian cinema, the maverick master craftsman SHANKAR powered by veteran film producer Dr. Jayantilal Gada.”

The makers of the Hindi version also shared a photo of Ranveer, Shankar and producer Jayantilal.

Anniyan was already released in Hindi under the name Aparichit, which was the dubbed version of the original Tamil movie.

Anniyan revolves around an innocent, stringently law-abiding citizen named Ambi who is anguished and frustrated by all the forms of law-breaking that occur around him—right from people not following traffic rules to railway operators not providing good quality food in return for the money passengers pay to travel by train.

The story is about what happens when this angst manifests itself into an alter ego in Ambi named Anniyan, who ends up taking the law into his own hands and killing all wrong-doers in cruel, ancient practices that are mentioned in the ‘Garuda Purana’, a religious text in Hinduism. Ambi is later diagnosed with multiple personality disorder.

The movie was considered revolutionary because it highlighted the corrupt practices of society and spoke about issues that are highly relevant even today, including non-payment of taxes, how mental health issues are tackled, pollution of the environment, and more importantly, the consequences of one taking law into his own hands.

