Manushi Chhillar goes without sleep for 15 nights for her upcoming film, Tehran

According to sources, actress Manushi Chhillar wrapped up her upcoming film, Tehran, alongside Bollywood actor John Abraham, with back-to-back night shoots for 15 consecutive days. The film which went on-floors a few months ago, was shot across Glasgow, Mumbai and Delhi. The third schedule of Tehran began in the last week of September and Manushi shot for the film over 15 days, consisting of rigorous night shoots through the bylanes of Delhi, said reports.

Also read: Actor Manushi Chhillar, who is currently shooting for Tehran, loves to explore different roles

On the topic of the shoot, Manushi told media sources, “I want to learn and grow with every project that I get an opportunity to do. I want to constantly evolve into becoming an actor who is formidable in her craft and dependable to deliver performances that hopefully touch the hearts and minds of audiences. Tehran is one such film. Shooting for 'Tehran' was an enriching experience. I learnt something new every single day! In the run-up to the film's wrap, I was only shooting nights!”

Manushi added that she enjoyed her time while shooting for the film, saying, “So, I might have ended up with 15 sleepless nights but I was satiated as an artiste because I got to understand the craft so differently, primarily because the genre is so exciting. This was my first long night shoot schedule of my career and I enjoyed it every single night.”

Also read: Don't want to be a damsel in distress in films, want to be a superhero: Manushi Chhillar

The actress also thanked her director of the film, Arun Gopalan and producer Dinesh Vijan for allowing her to shine in their vision. The action thriller film, inspired by true events, marks the feature directorial debut of ad filmmaker Arun Gopalan and is produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.

On the work front, Manushi was last seen in the 2022 historical action film, Samrat Prithviraj which was directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. The film which marked the film debut of Manushi was produced by Yash Raj Films and starred Akshay Kumar as the male lead.