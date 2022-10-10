Ranveer Singh grooves to Bollywood beats with basketball players Shaquille O'Neal and  Trae Young

Ranveer Singh took to his official Instagram account to share the videos

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh recently shared videos on his official Instagram handle that show the actor dancing with basketball players Shaquille O'Neal and Trae Young in Abu Dhabi. On Sunday, the actor took to Instagram to share a video of him doing bhangra with Trae on the track Gallan Goodiyaan from his 2015 film Dil Dhadakne Do.

He captioned the post, “Trae Paaji naal Bhangra !!! Here's Ice Trae celebrating his awesome performance with some Gallan Goodiyan! @nba @nbaindia @nbastyle_in @nbaarabic@nbaeurope#NBAinAbuDhabi (sic).”

Earlier on Sunday, the actor shared a video on Instagram featuring himself grooving with American basketball player Shaquille O'Neal for the song Khalibali from his 2018 Hindi language film, Padmaavat. The actor wrote along with the video, “Big Man x Bad Man! The collab you didn’t know you needed! Here’s Shaq doing Khalibali! Yes. You read that right! Shaq-a-bibi! @shaq.”

Reports said that Ranveer, who is currently in Abu Dhabi, attended the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022 on Thursday. Sources added that the Bollywood actor was roped in as the Indian brand ambassador for NBA in 2021.

On the work front, Ranveer was last seen in the 2022 comedy-drama film, Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film, which was directed by Divyang Thakkar, also starred Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, and Ratna Pathak Shah in pivotal roles.

The actor will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's upcoming comedy film, Cirkus. The film, which is loosely based on the 1982 Bollywood film Angoor, also features Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Varun Sharma in pivotal roles. He will also be seen in Karan Johar’s upcoming directional, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, along with Alia Bhatt.