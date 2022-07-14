Ranveer Singh gets trolled for kissing Bear Grylls on camera

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who was recently on the show, Ranveer Vs Wild with Bear Grylls, was seen exploring the Serbian wilderness in the show. The actor was on a mission to find a rare flower for his wife, Deepika Padukone. On this adventure being his over-excited self, he started kissing Bear Grylls on the cheek and neck making him awkward and uncomfortable.

In the viral clip, Ranveer used the terms like, “Arre mere Mowgli (oh my Mowgli), arre mere Tarzan (oh my Tarzan),” as he kisses a visibly awkward Bear Grylls.

Pointing out the Bajirao Mastani star’s behavior on camera, Twitter users called the act ‘borderline assault.’ Sharing the clip, a user wrote in their tweet, “There's a term called ‘personal space.’ I can see how much it’s infringed.” The behavior of the actor has left many people triggered.

The original Netflix interactive film shows the adventures of Ranveer Singh and Bear Grylls. It is based on an concept that connects to reality and the action genre. Currently, it is trending in the top four on Netflix in movies. Many social media users trolled and commented on Ranveer in the show.

The clip has become a meme material on the internet. Edward Michael Grylls who is known by the name of Bear Grylls is a British adventurer widely known for his Man vs Wild series. Ranveer Singh is a popular Bollywood actor who was last seen in the social drama film, Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

