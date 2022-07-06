Ranveer Singh reportedly to reprise titular role in ‘Shaktimaan’

Earlier this year, Sony Pictures India along with Mukesh Khanna’s Bheeshm International, announced that the 90s children’s superhero series Shaktimaan will be adapted into a franchise movie.

As per reports, actor Ranveer Singh has been approached to reprise the role played by Mukesh Khanna. It is also reported that he has shown keen interest in the film, but is yet to officially sign the film.

The iconic show, which ran from 1997 to the mid-2000s, saw Mukesh Khanna playing the titular superhero and his alter ego Pandit Gangadhar Vidhyadhar Mayadhar Omkarnath Shastri, a photographer at a newspaper. The show was a favourite among adults and children alike.

It has been reported that the movie would be a trilogy. According to the makers, Shaktimaan will be headlined by one of India’s superstars. The movie is produced by Sony Pictures India, Mukesh Khanna’s Bheeshm International and Brewing Thoughts.

Sony Pictures India announced the news in February this year, with a one-minute teaser video showing Gangadhar’s camera, his quirky glasses and finally, his iconic suit.

The reports quoted a source saying, “Ranveer has shown a keen interest in playing Shaktimaan, the Indian superhero. The makers too feel that Ranveer can bring a natural charisma to the superhero character, who was first introduced in 1997. Talks are on with the actor and the team (sic).”

Neither Ranveer nor Mukesh Khanna has responded to the reports or released an official statement on the same yet.

Ranveer Singh was last seen in Amazon Prime Video’s social comedy Jayeshbhai Jordaar. He is currently wrapping up filming for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which will be his second collaboration with Alia Bhatt after the 2019 musical drama Gully Boy. He also has Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus on his list of upcoming releases.

