Happy Birthday, Ranveer Singh! Here are his top five performances

Today, actor Ranveer Singh celebrates his 37th birthday. In a career spanning over eleven years, the actor has surprised viewers with an array of roles and excellent performances. From the wide-eyed Bittoo (Band Baaja Baarat) to the dreamy-eyed and suffering, Murad (Gully Boy), the actor has shown his capability as a performer and his love for the medium.

Way back in 2010, Ranveer Singh entered the Hindi film industry and immediately made audiences notice him. His portrayal of Bittoo Sharma in the film Band Baaja Baarat brought him critical appreciation and earned him many fans. Today, we bring you the top five performances by the popular Bollywood actor, so far.

1. Band Baaja Baaraat (2010)

This 2010 surprise hit introduced Ranveer Singh to the Hindi film industry. The rom-com film was directed by debutant Maneesh Sharma. Ranveer gained good reviews for his performance as a street-smart Delhi boy. He got the accent perfectly and impressed audiences with great comic timing. The film also starred Anushka Sharma as the female lead and was produced by Yash Raj Films.

2. Lootera (2013)



This film directed by Vikramaditya Motwane was a beautiful piece of cinema. It used the medium to tell a heart-touching but ultimately tragic love story. The film that received critical acclaim was not successful at the box office but is still remembered for the path it took and the performances. Ranveer played the role of Varun Shrivastava, an archeologist who comes to a small village in Bengal with ulterior motives. The film also starred Sonakshi Sinha as the female lead. This was one of the best performances by the actor in his early career. It cemented his name as an actor to look out for. Ranveer effectively uses his eyes and lips to emote (for example: he bites his lips in different manners to show different emotions). Ranveer makes the role his own in this drama based on O Henry’s short story The Last Leaf.

Also Read: Deepika opens Konkani Sammelan in US, Ranveer flaunts his language skills

3. Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013)

This Romeo and Juliet adaptation by Sanjay Leela Bhansali was Ranveer’s first collaboration with the maverick director. Known for the grandeur of his films, Bhansali had set this modern-day Romeo and Juliet in a small Gujarat town. Ranveer played the role of Ram Rajari, a boy who falls in love with a girl from a rival family, played by Deepika Padukone. Ranveer was notable in the film, playing the role of the boy next door. The actor also did justice with his performance as he transforms rather well into a serious man after a tragedy. His chemistry with Deepika Padukone was much appreciated and the film was successful at the box office.

4. Bajirao Mastani (2015)

When Ranveer Singh enters the frame in Bajirao Mastani for the first time, he’s bald and dressed in all white, with his head held high. He commands respect and admiration. The actor’s turn as Peshwa Bajirao I in this historical drama brought him admiration and helped him prove his skills as a serious actor. Critics praised his performance, calling it his best one till then. His stoic face, his inner fight between strength and vulnerability reflected in his eyes, his obsession towards Mastani, everything was portrayed by Ranveer with dedication in the beautiful eye-popping frames. The film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali also starred Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra opposite Ranveer.



5. Gully Boy (2019)

This 2019 film was a surprise for moviegoers. The musical drama directed by Zoya Akhtar narrated the story of Murad, a guy from the slums of Mumbai with dreams burning bright in his eyes. The film takes us on Murad’s journey to stardom, bringing to light the bustling rap scene in Mumbai. The film shows us the narrow alleys (gully) of Mumbai and the people living there with a personal tone. In this story of dreams, passion and struggles, Ranveer delivered an excellent performance as Murad. His eyes moved with dreams bursting in them, with disappointment and the general pain of life. The film also starred Alia Bhatt, Siddhanth Chaturvedi, Vijay Raaj, and Vijay Varma in supporting roles. Getting most of the things right, from his dialect to his body language, Ranveer lived the role and made viewers connect emotionally with the underdog story in a big way. The actor had also sung a few songs in the film.

Also Read: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh roped in as the face of Yas Island