Deepika Padukone spotted with actors Rami Malek, Yasmine Sabri at Cartier event in Spain

Deepika Padukone’s pictures that were shared online from a Cartier event in Spain, posing with Academy Award-winning Hollywood actor Rami Malek and Egyptian actress Yasmine Sabri, have gone viral on social media.

Actress Yasmine Sabri shared pictures of herself with Deepika, Rami Malek, and Hollywood actress Annabelle Wallis from the event on Instagram on Wednesday.

After representing India at the 75th Cannes Film Festival as a jury last month, Deepika was also roped in to be Cartier’s brand ambassador. The actress attended Cartier’s Beautés du Monde high-end jewellery collection launch in Madrid, Spain. She donned an ivory white dress with frills and a plunging neckline, accessorised by a Cartier necklace for the event.

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in the Amazon Prime movie Gehraiyaan alongside Siddhanth Chaturvedi. The actress made her international screen debut with xXx: The Return of Xander Cage opposite Vin Diesel. She will also play the lead in a cross-cultural story developed by STXFilms and Temple Hill Productions, along with her own Ka Productions banner.

In the Bollywood industry, she will share screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, which is releasing on January 25, 2023. Deepika will also be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan.

Deepika is also set to produce and star in the Hindi remake of The Intern opposite Amitabh Bachchan. Apart from this, she is also co-starring with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan in a science fiction film, temporarily titled Project K. The actress was recently rushed to the hospital due to a health scare during the shooting of the same.

