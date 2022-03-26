Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone set to wrap up Spain schedule

For the past few days, the makers of Pathaan have been shooting for a song sequence featuring lead actors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in Mallorca, a Balearic Island of Spain. Leaked stills from the shoot have been surfacing online. The team will next be heading to Cadiz and Jerez in Spain where they will wrap up the schedule on March 27.



Pathaan directed by Siddharth Anand is billed as a spy-thriller. The film, which marks SRK's comeback after almost four years, will see him essaying the role of a spy. John Abraham will also be seen essaying a crrucial role in the film.



Produced by Yash Raj Films, Pathaan will release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The makers have announced January 25, 2023 as the release date.