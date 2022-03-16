Shah Rukh Khan to launch his OTT platform SRK+, Salman Khan congratulates on new venture

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has announced that he is launching a new OTT platform called SRK+.

The actor shared a poster on his social media handles, and wrote "Kuch kuch hone wala hai, OTT ki duniya mein."

While, many speculated that this is a new OTT project that he is hinting at, tweets from celebrities like filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and actor Salman Khan state that it is Shah Rukh's own OTT platform and not a new film.

Sharing the actor's tweet, Salman wrote, "Aaj ki party teri taraf se @iamsrk. Congrats on your new OTT app, SRK+ (sic)"

Anurag retweeted Shah Rukh's tweet and announced that he is collaborating with the star on the new OTT app. "Dream come true! Collaborating with @iamsrk on his new OTT app, SRK+ (sic)" he wrote.

Interestingly, in September 2021, Shah Rukh Khan had hinted at a potential project with Disney+ Hotstar. He had also shared a video teasing the project.

On the film front, Shah Rukh will soon be seen in Pathan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is currently slated to release on January 25, 2023.