Reports: Deepika Padukone rushed to a hospital in Hyderabad after complaints of increased heart rate

Deepika Padukone was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday in Hyderabad, according to media reports. The actress who is shooting for her upcoming film Project K along with Amitabh Bachchan was apparently taken to Kamineni Hospital in the city after her heart rate increased.

According to reports, Deepika was an outpatient and after doctors examined her she returned to the sets to resume the shoot. Deepika is cast opposite Prabhas in this film, and Bachchan Sr plays a pivotal role.

Deepika has been working non-stop and was part of the jury at the Cannes Film Festival 2022, earlier this year. She was at Cannes for two weeks and took social media by storm with her stylish looks.