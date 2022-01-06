Deepika Padukone-starrer Gehraiyaan release pushed to February 11, new posters out

Amazon Prime Video announced today that the premiere of filmmaker Shakun Batra's film Gehraiyaan has been postponed to February 11. The streamer announced the same on Twitter by sharing new posters of the film.



Starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa, the film was earlier slated to arrive on the platform on January 25.



"We took 'you don't rush a good thing' too seriously, but here is a sneak peek. #GehraiyaanOnPrime releasing Feb 11," read the tweet from the streamer.

we took "you don't rush a good thing" too seriously, but here is a sneak peek