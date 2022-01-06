Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise OTT release date out

Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise is set for a digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video on January 7.



The Sukumar directorial had opened to packed houses in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi on December 17.



"Firstly, I am deeply grateful to the fans and audiences for their love and appreciation, and making this movie a hit at the box office. This is a story set in the heartland of India. The idea of taking the viewers on a journey into the cutthroat world of red sandalwood smuggling operations had been with me for some time now. I believe that viewers will appreciate the fact that the movie moves away from the absolutes of good and evil, and delivers a roller-coaster ride of action and drama. The compelling story and the fantastic performances by the talented cast will make it a must-watch immersive experience for viewers across the world," said Sukumar.



Produced jointly by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the action thriller also features Rashmika Mandanna, Sunil, and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles. It has music by Devi Sri Prasad.



Meanwhile, the sequel of Pushpa, Pushpa: The Rule, will commence its principal photography in February. The team is planning to wrap up the entire shoot by October and release the film on a pan-India scale on December 17.