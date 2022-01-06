Raashii Khanna begins shooting for her Bollywood film Yodha

Actor Raashii Khanna has begun shooting for her Bollywood film Yodha. The actor stars opposite Sidharth Malhotra in the action-entertainer.

On Instagram Stories, Raashii shared a welcome note from Dharma Production and wrote, "Thank you for such a warm welcome @dharmamovies You have my heart #day1 #Yodha (sic)."

Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, Yodha also stars Disha Patani in a pivotal role.

Meanwhile, Raashii will be seen opposite Ajay Devgn in Rajesh Mapuskar's Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, and alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Shahid Kapoor in Raj and DK's upcoming action thriller show.