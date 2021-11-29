Sidharth Malhotra starts filming for action franchise Yodha

Actor Sidharth Malhotra has started filming for Yodha. The film, directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, is the first of a proposed action franchise. It is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, who also backed Sidharth's last hit Shershaah.

"After conquering the peaks, I am proud to present Sidharth Malhotra back with power in the first of the action franchise by Dharma Productions – Yodha. Directed by the dynamic duo – Sagar Ambre & Pushkar Ojha. Landing in cinemas," Karan had earlier shared on social media.

Posters of Yodha were released recently. They depict Sidharth aiming a gun in combat gear. The SOTY actor has been on an action spree, having delivered Shershaah and starring in the forthcoming thriller Mission Majnu.