Sidharth Malhotra starts filming for action franchise Yodha
The film is directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha and backed by Dharma Productions
Actor Sidharth Malhotra has started filming for Yodha. The film, directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, is the first of a proposed action franchise. It is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, who also backed Sidharth's last hit Shershaah.
"After conquering the peaks, I am proud to present Sidharth Malhotra back with power in the first of the action franchise by Dharma Productions – Yodha. Directed by the dynamic duo – Sagar Ambre & Pushkar Ojha. Landing in cinemas," Karan had earlier shared on social media.
Posters of Yodha were released recently. They depict Sidharth aiming a gun in combat gear. The SOTY actor has been on an action spree, having delivered Shershaah and starring in the forthcoming thriller Mission Majnu.