Sidharth Malhotra felicitated at Ladakh Film Festival for his portrayal of Capt Vikram Batra in Shershaah

After achieving worldwide acclaim for their film Shershaah, the makers were felicitated at Ladakh's first edition of The Himalayan Film Festival (THFF). The festival opened with the screening of Shershaah at Sindhu Sanskriti Kendra in Leh in presence of celebrities and dignitaries. The cast including lead actor Sidharth Malhotra along with Nikitin Dheer, Shiv Pandit and the director Vishnu Varadhan were felicitated for their contribution in bringing forth the story.

The film captured the inspiring life of PVC Captain Vikram Batra, who was martyred during the Kargil War in 1999. Sidharth also inaugurated the first edition of the film festival on September 24. Sharing his thoughts on receiving the felicitation, the actor said, “It has been one of my greatest honour in life, to wear Captain Vikram Batra’s uniform on screen. It is really exciting to see the kind of impact the film has made, in India and around the world. It is my great pleasure to be opening the first edition of The Himalayan Film Festival with Shershaah and imprint the legacy of our war hero on such a prestigious platform.”

The cast of Shershaah was felicitated at The Himalayan Film Festival

Adding further, director Vishnu Varadhan said, “I am very grateful to the Indian Army and the people of Ladakh for allowing us to showcase this incredibly inspiring story with utmost authenticity. Shershaah will always hold a special place in each of our hearts and I am honoured to present our film at the festival.”

Streamed by audiences in over 4100 Indian towns and cities in 210 countries and territories, the war-drama is the most-watched film on the service currently. Jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment, the film also stars Kiara Advani in the lead along with Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himanshu Ashok Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Anil Charanjeett, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar, and Pawan Chopra in pivotal roles. Shershaah is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.