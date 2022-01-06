Varalaxmi Sarathkumar joins NBK 107

We had previously reported that Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has been roped in for a prominent role in Balakrishna's NBK 107. The makers, on Wednesday, announced Varalaxmi's entry to the team with a special poster. Mythri Movie Makers welcomed the actor with a warm note on their official Twitter handle.



In the film, Varalaxmi plays a powerful character that commands an equal footing with Balakrishna's role.



Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film also has Shruti Haasan as the female lead and Kannada actor Duniya Vijay as the antagonist. Interestingly, the yet-to-be-titled film marks Varalaxmi's second collaboration with Gopichand after Krack.



Billed to be a high-voltage action entertainer, the film is inspired by true events and is rumoured to have Balakrishna as a cop. The film will go on floors after Sankranthi and the team is planning to wrap up the entire shoot in 90 days.



In addition to this film, Varalaxmi will also be seen in Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Yashoda.