Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh roped in as the face of Yas Island

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh who was last seen in the movie 83 has now taken on a new role. The actor is now the brand ambassador for Abu Dhabi-based entertainment destination Yas Island.

Ranveer was introduced as the face of ‘Yas Hai Khaas’ campaign with a video that follows the star as he experiences the destination's different fun activities.

The video offers a glimpse of Ranveer’s action-packed holiday as he visits iconic landmarks at the destination. From interacting with Batman at Warner Bros. World™️ Abu Dhabi and chasing waves at Yas Waterworld, to riding the fastest rollercoster in the world at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, it appears like Ranveer is having a ball of a time.

Commenting on the collaboration, Ranveer Singh said, “Yas Island is such a spectacular destination and I had a great time shooting the video! I am delighted to be the destination’s brand ambassador and I hope vacationers get to enjoy Yas Island as I have. Whether you travel as a family, with your friends or a significant other, get ready for one of the most exhilarating trips, only at Yas Island.”



The colourful modern Bollywood campaign is styled in the format of music video, with Ranveer singing and dancing his way across the island. Away from the high-speed adventures of driving racing cars on the Formula 1 track, Ranveer also has time to enjoy a shopping splurge at Yas Mall, dine at trendy restaurant Iris, summersaulting at Yas Marina Circuit, before squeezing in a round of golf at Yas Links.