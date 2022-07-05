Deepika opens Konkani Sammelan in US, Ranveer flaunts his language skills

Deepika Padukone, who was enjoying a vacation in the United States, ended her stay here as chief guest at the 10th edition of the Konkani Sammelan in San Jose, California.

Hosted in the heart of Silicon Valley, at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center, the three-day event laced with performances, music shows, seminars, food and the works, celebrates and promotes the Konkani cultural heritage and an initiative to keep the culture alive across the world.

The Bollywood star later took to her social media to thank the Konkani Association of California.

She posted a few pictures in an ethnic outfit and wrote in the caption: "A people without knowledge of their past history, origin and culture is like a tree without roots. Thank you #KAOCA and to the people of my community for your love, warmth and blessings. I couldn't be more proud (sic)."

Deepika was joined by her parents and husband Ranveer Singh, who enjoyed his first tryst with the full-blown event that also saw an opening performance by Shankar Mahadevan.

In a few viral videos, Ranveer can be seen making a brief appearance on the stage as he impressed the audience with a few lines in Konkani. Sitting beside Deepika in an ethnic outfit, he said "I'm really happy" in Konkani.

Soon after, the room filled with a loud cheer. Deepika also cheered her husband and said, "Well done". Towards the end, Ranveer said, "Dev bare karu (May God bless you)" and exited the stage.

Both Deepika and Ranveer have an interesting line-up of upcoming projects. Last seen in Gehraiyaan, Deepika will soon be seen in Pathaan opposite Shah Rukh Khan, Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan, and in the Hindi remake of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan. She will also be starring in Project K alongside Prabhas. Apart from these films, she has also signed up to star in a Hollywood cross-cultural comedy movie, making it her second Hollywood movie after xXx: The Return of Xander Cage.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh, whose last movie was the social comedy Jayeshbhai Jordaar, will soon be seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, as well as in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Also read | Deepika Padukone spotted with actors Rami Malek, Yasmine Sabri at Cartier event in Spain