Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani gets release date

Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will open in cinemas on February 10, 2023.

The romantic drama stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as leads. They're joined by veterans Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.

The makers announced the release date with a BTS video. It shows Karan and his cast hard at work on grand, multi-hued sets. Ranveer sports a bearded look à la Ram Leela.

Karan's last feature directorial was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016). He also helmed segments in Lust Stories (2018) and Ghost Stories (2020).

"After 7 years, it gives me such joy & gratitude to be here and announcing that my next #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani, a love story at its heart with the soul of family values - is releasing on 10th February, 2023," Karan tweeted.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan, and Sumit Roy. The film is jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios.