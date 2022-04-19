Catch Ranveer Singh in a brand new avatar in his upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Ranveer Singh drops the trailer of Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The three-minute trailer gives us a sneak peek into the world of family man Jayesh Parekh, portrayed by Ranveer Singh.

The trailer begins with a teenage girl addressing the issue of eve-teasing in front of a village Sarpanch (Boman Irani) who refuses to accept the gravity of the situation and blames feminine soaps and scents as the actual reason behind eve-teasing.

The plot quickly shifts to Jayeshbhai explaining his compulsions under his patriarchal father as he is not only the head of the family but the head of the village as well. After Jayesh’s wife gives birth to a girl child, the couple is put under the radar. As his wife gets pregnant for the second time and this time with a girl foetus too, they decide to flee the village and start out on their own to avoid abortion. Will they be able to do away with the gender-biased glares they are trying to escape from?

Ahead of the trailer launch, Ranveer Singh and his team distributed scentless soaps as invites to his colleagues from the film fraternity like Anushka Sharma that doubled up as invites for the trailer launch.

Ranveer also posted the poster on Instagram on April 18 which saw him strike a pose in the middle of a street with his signature moustache and hair. He captioned it “#JayeshbhaiJordaar Trailer OUT TOMORROW!!!! #HappyDance @shalzp | @boman_Irani | #RatnaPathakShah | #ManeeshSharma | @divyangt | @yrf | #JayeshbhaiJordaar13thMay.”

Ranveer's Instagram post

The film is set to hit theatres on May 13 and boasts of a stellar cast that features Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Shalini Pandey.