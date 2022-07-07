Ranveer Singh talks about his relationship with in-laws in ‘Koffee With Karan’

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who is set to open the seventh season of the chat show Koffee With Karan along with his Gully Boy co-star and Alia Bhatt, shared how his life and wardrobe have changed ever since he married Deepika Padukone, on the first episode of the show.

Talking about the same, he said: “I am still managing. I am still figuring it out. For starters, I have two wardrobes now. When I go to Bangalore, there is a special wardrobe — A white t-shirt and blue jeans. I don’t want to throw them off (sic).”

Quibbling about his daring fashionista wardrobe and exuberant personality, Karan Johar asked: “But are there difficult moments when it comes to adaptation?” To which Ranveer Singh confessed: “Yes, of course. But now we have been together for 10 years.”

Revealing what the initial phase of his relationship with Deepika and her mother was like, the Dil Dhadakane Do star shared: “Initially, they were completely thrown away like who is this, what is this? Especially Deepika’s mom. She did not know what to make of me, honestly. We took time to warm up to each other but now she is like my mom.”

Koffee with Karan Season 7 is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, with new episodes dropping every Thursday at 7 pm in the following weeks. It includes new tattletale games like Koffee Bingo, Mashed Up, along with the all-time favourite rapid-fire — bringing fans closer to their favourite stars.

Ahead of the show’s premiere today, Karan Johar has shared a video teaser of the first episode on his Instagram.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is all set for the release of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt. He also has Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus and Simmba 2. He was last seen in the social comedy Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

