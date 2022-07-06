Koffee with Karan season 7 trailer drops, Alia and Ranveer to be the first guests

The trailer for the seventh season of Karan Johar’s popular talk show, Koffee with Karan was released recently and has received good response from the viewers. The show will start streaming on OTT (Over-The-Top) platform Disney+ Hotstar from July 7, 2022. The trailer presents fun moments from the first episode of the new season with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as the guests.

In a recent interview, Karan said that he finds it difficult to get stars to on the show mainly due to the backlash that the guests sometimes receive.

"Actors may say the same thing somewhere else but they don't get the kind of backlash when they say it on my show. People are waiting to attack them because they said something on 'Koffee With Karan' I am doomed by the reputation of my show, (sic)" Karan was quoted saying.

Karan added that he wasn’t able to get Shahrukh Khan, Slaman Khan and Aamir Khan to appear on his show for the new season.

"The 3 Khans are not coming on this season, I don't have the power to pull them. I can get them for a party but not on my show. I can't manage two also out of the three Khans. Ranbir told me 'I am not coming'. He said I will say something and I may be in some trouble so I don't want to come, (sic)" he told media sources.

On whether he had expected the show to become so popular and span for seven seasons, Karan said during the interview that he thought he would be ‘out of here’ after one season.

“I’ll do it just for fun, banter, calling friends, chatting, literally having a blast doing all that.’ But now, it has become a household name. Nobody is unaware of it’s existence, even if they don’t watch they know about it, (sic)” Karan said to sources.

2022 marks 18 years of the popular chat show which was launched back in 2004. The show is popular for its personal tone and a peek into celebrity lives. Over the years a lot of stars have appeared on the show.

Talking about Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy, Karan told media sources that he shares a very special bond with the actress and he couldn’t stop himself from crying when he first heard her pregnancy news.

“I can’t wait to hold her baby, (sic)” the director was quoted saying.

