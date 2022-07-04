World Chocolate Day: Chef Ranveer Brar shares 3 recipes that are simple, delicious and fab!

Are you a chocolate lover? We certainly are. And while there is no reason to find an excuse to indulge in a dark chocolate pudding or a creamy scoop of ice cream made from Belgian Callebaut - it's pretty exciting to discover a day dedicated to one of our favourite ingredients: chocolate. With World Chocolate Day (July 7) around the corner, popular chef Ranveer Brar shares some delicious recipes using Hershey’s Chocolate Flavoured Syrup that are velvety, creamy, and decadent. Get out that apron and let's get started!

Chocolatey Hot Pot

Ingredients:

100 ml Hershey’s Chocolate Flavoured Syrup

4 tbsp Hershey’s Cocoa Natural Unsweetened

110 gm butter

2 eggs

140 gm castor sugar

2 tbsp refined flour

½ tsp vanilla essence

Method:

Butter ramekins and keep aside.

Mix all the ingredients in a bowl properly.

Pour the batter into the ramekins and place it on the baking tray.

Bake at 160 C for 7 minutes, until the tops are firm and cracked but the chocolatey layer beneath is hot and gooey.

Serve hot with ice cream.

Time: 15 minutes

Chocolatey Panna Cotta

Ingredients:

200 ml milk

100 ml cream

1 tsp vanilla extract

4 tbsp Hershey’s Chocolate Flavoured Syrup

4 gm gelatin

2 tbsp sabudana soaked and cooked

Method:

Boil the milk, cream, and Hershey’s Chocolate Flavoured Syrup together with vanilla and rest to cool.

Bloom the gelatin and heat it till it’s transparent.

Cool down and add to the panna cotta along with the sabudana and set in dessert moulds.

Chill and serve.

Time: 20 minutes

Choco Swirl Cake

Ingredients:

1 cup butter, softened

2 cups sugar

3 eggs

2 tsp vanilla extract

2 ¾ cups all-purpose flour

1 ½ tsp baking soda, divided

½ tsp salt

1 cup buttermilk or sour milk

½ cup Hershey’s Caramel Flavoured Syrup

¼ cup Hershey’s Chocolate Flavoured Syrup

¼ cup Hershey’s Cocoa Natural Unsweetened

1 tsp powdered sugar

Method:

Heat the oven to 180°C. Grease and flour 12-cup fluted tube pan.

Beat butter and sugar in a large mixer bowl until light and fluffy; blend in eggs and vanilla.

Combine flour, baking soda, and salt.

Stir together buttermilk and caramel syrup; add alternately with flour mixture to butter mixture.

Remove 1 cup batter and place it in a small bowl; pour the remaining batter into prepared pan.

Stir the chocolate syrup, cocoa, and remaining baking soda into reserved 1 cup batter; pour over batter in pan. Do not mix.

Bake 1 hour and 5 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in the centre comes out clean.

Cool 15 minutes; remove from pan.

Cool completely, dust with powdered sugar, and serve drizzled with additional Hershey's Caramel Flavoured Syrup and Hershey's Chocolate Flavoured Syrup.

*To make sour milk: Use 1 tablespoon white vinegar plus milk to equal 1 cup.

Time: 1 hour 30 minutes